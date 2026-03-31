GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.40 and last traded at GBX 72.20. Approximately 2,501,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,980,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DATA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalData currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

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GlobalData Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Company Profile

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GlobalData operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change.

By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what’s coming, move faster, and lead with confidence.

Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world’s largest industries, delivering tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.

Strategic Priorities

GlobalData’s four strategic priorities are: Customer Obsession, World Class Product, Sales Excellence and Operational Agility.

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