American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $163,385.84 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.
American Rebel Stock Up 34.7%
Shares of AREBW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 265,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,818. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
American Rebel Company Profile
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