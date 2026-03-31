American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $163,385.84 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

American Rebel Stock Up 34.7%

Shares of AREBW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 265,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,818. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

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American Rebel Company Profile

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Further Reading

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online.

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