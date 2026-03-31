CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.78 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.37) by ($4.78), FiscalAI reports.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.70. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for aggressive central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead candidate, berubicin, is an anthracycline derivative engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and other brain cancers. In addition to berubicin, CNS Pharmaceuticals is advancing WP1066, an immunotherapy agent designed to inhibit the STAT3 signaling pathway and enhance anti-tumor immune activity in the tumor microenvironment.

Berubicin has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma, where it demonstrated proof-of-concept signals, and is currently in Phase 2 development.

Further Reading

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