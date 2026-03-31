Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 126.37%.
Here are the key takeaways from Rekor Systems’ conference call:
- The company reported revenue of $48.5 million (up 5% YoY), recurring revenue of $23.9 million (up 6% YoY), and remaining performance obligations of $25.9 million (nearly 80% increase), which management says supports confidence for 2026 growth.
- Profitability metrics improved materially — adjusted margin rose to 56% (from 49%), adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $18.1 million (38% improvement), and the company achieved operating cash flow positivity in Q4 2025.
- Management recognized a $3.8 million non-cash asset impairment tied to onshoring engineering and warned of additional near-term one-time charges in Q1–Q2 2026 for contract cancellations and restructuring, which could weigh on near-term results.
- Operating expenses (excluding D&A and impairments) fell ~20% year-over-year (about $11.4 million), rightsizing is largely complete, R&D will be normalized to a 7–10% run rate by H2 2026, and management plans to scale sales in the back half of 2026.
- Deployment momentum includes ongoing rollouts with state DOTs (Georgia and expanding work in Florida) and broader adoption of data-as-a-service, while Rekor Labs was launched to address deepfakes — strategic initiatives with uncertain near-term financial impact.
Rekor Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 3,047,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rekor Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in real-time vehicle recognition solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops software and hardware systems that capture, analyze and store vehicle data—such as license plate images, make and model, color and vehicle characteristics—by leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms. Rekor’s platforms enable public safety agencies, transportation departments and private enterprises to automate vehicle identification, enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.
The company’s flagship offering is a suite of intelligent camera and analytics products that include built-in license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle attribute classification.
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