Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 126.37%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rekor Systems’ conference call:

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The company reported revenue of $48.5 million (up 5% YoY), recurring revenue of $23.9 million (up 6% YoY), and remaining performance obligations of $25.9 million (nearly 80% increase), which management says supports confidence for 2026 growth.

(up 5% YoY), recurring revenue of (up 6% YoY), and remaining performance obligations of (nearly 80% increase), which management says supports confidence for 2026 growth. Profitability metrics improved materially — adjusted margin rose to 56% (from 49%), adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $18.1 million (38% improvement), and the company achieved operating cash flow positivity in Q4 2025.

(from 49%), adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to (38% improvement), and the company achieved operating cash flow positivity in Q4 2025. Management recognized a $3.8 million non-cash asset impairment tied to onshoring engineering and warned of additional near-term one-time charges in Q1–Q2 2026 for contract cancellations and restructuring, which could weigh on near-term results.

non-cash asset impairment tied to onshoring engineering and warned of additional near-term one-time charges in Q1–Q2 2026 for contract cancellations and restructuring, which could weigh on near-term results. Operating expenses (excluding D&A and impairments) fell ~20% year-over-year (about $11.4 million ), rightsizing is largely complete, R&D will be normalized to a 7–10% run rate by H2 2026, and management plans to scale sales in the back half of 2026.

), rightsizing is largely complete, R&D will be normalized to a run rate by H2 2026, and management plans to scale sales in the back half of 2026. Deployment momentum includes ongoing rollouts with state DOTs (Georgia and expanding work in Florida) and broader adoption of data-as-a-service, while Rekor Labs was launched to address deepfakes — strategic initiatives with uncertain near-term financial impact.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 3,047,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rekor Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Rekor Systems Company Profile

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Rekor Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in real-time vehicle recognition solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops software and hardware systems that capture, analyze and store vehicle data—such as license plate images, make and model, color and vehicle characteristics—by leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms. Rekor’s platforms enable public safety agencies, transportation departments and private enterprises to automate vehicle identification, enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offering is a suite of intelligent camera and analytics products that include built-in license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle attribute classification.

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