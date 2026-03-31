Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Announces Earnings Results

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($36.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($30.30) by ($5.87), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 202.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.27%.

Interactive Strength Trading Up 5.4%

TRNR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 234,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $719,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.55. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group set a $22.50 price objective on Interactive Strength in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Strength to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.

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