MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from MiNK Therapeutics’ conference call:

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MiNK highlighted durable clinical signals in oncology, including median overall survival >23 months and complete remissions beyond two years in heavily pretreated solid tumors, supported by coordinated immune activation without systemic toxicity.

and complete remissions beyond two years in heavily pretreated solid tumors, supported by coordinated immune activation without systemic toxicity. Early ARDS/hypoxemic pneumonia results showed tolerability at 1 billion cells, apparent reduction in harmful inflammation, pathogen clearance and much higher survival in treated patients (70% vs ~10% historical controls), and MiNK is initiating a randomized phase II trial with initial data expected in H2 2026.

trial with initial data expected in H2 2026. The company emphasized capital efficiency and non-dilutive funding—NIH/NIAID, Mary Goos, C?Further and other sources—while reporting cash of $13.4M at year-end plus $3M raised post-year-end, which management says extends runway into 2026.

Despite cost reductions, MiNK reported a full?year net loss of $12.5M and a cash runway that currently extends only through 2026, meaning additional financing may be required to support multi?program development and larger randomized trials.

Management said no formal collaborations have been announced for combination trials (e.g., IL?15 agonists) despite some trials appearing publicly, noting ongoing discussions—investors should treat combination reports as unconfirmed until official announcements.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ INKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 84,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.35. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MiNK Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.55% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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