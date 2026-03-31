Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,282 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 26th total of 78,528 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

DFP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,148. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

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