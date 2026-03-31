Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,282 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 26th total of 78,528 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
DFP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,148. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.
DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.
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