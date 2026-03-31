Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.54 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.54), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 0.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s conference call:
- Management is highly confident it will deliver increased same-store sales, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA in FY2026 and generate more than $100 million in free cash flow while capping 2026 net CapEx at no more than $200 million.
- A refreshed marketing strategy plus a major entertainment push — including a rollout of at least 10 new games (IPs like John Wick, Stranger Things, Mandalorian/Grogu), full-system Human Crane deployment, and World Cup activations — is intended to drive traffic and repeat visitation.
- Food & beverage is a clear early win: the October menu relaunch helped F&B same-store sales grow about 7% in Q4 and Eat & Play Combo opt-in rose from ~10% to ~16%, increasing attach rates and dining-room traffic.
- Q4 financials showed total revenue of $530 million, a GAAP net loss of $40 million (adjusted net loss $12 million) and adjusted EBITDA of $111 million (21% margin); comps fell 3.3% (?1.5% ex-storm) and management flagged a ~$10 million deferred-revenue headwind for FY2026 and elevated depreciation pressure.
- Remodels outperform non-remodels by ~700 basis points and the company plans 11 new store openings (8 Dave & Buster’s, 3 Main Event) plus international franchising, but management stresses strict ROI thresholds and capital discipline, making the net impact on comps and returns conditional.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 3,109,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $35.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Here are the key news stories impacting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS came in a bit better than the Zacks estimate (loss of $0.35 vs. est. $0.39), which can limit downside and may have supported intraday buying. Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its full Q4 and fiscal-year press release with details and management commentary; investors will parse operating metrics and any commentary on guidance or cost initiatives. Dave & Buster’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are digging into key operating metrics (same-store sales, AUVs, cost trends) to judge recovery momentum — deeper metric analysis is available for investors. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analyst expectations and the quarter produced a surprise loss vs. the prior-year earnings, which triggered after?hours selling in some venues. Dave & Buster’s tumbles 8% on surprise Q4 loss, revenue miss
- Negative Sentiment: Major news outlets flagged the earnings miss and corresponding after?hours moves, increasing short?term volatility risk. Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, Dave & Buster’s, RH and more
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.
The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.
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