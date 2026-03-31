Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.
Reitar Logtech Stock Performance
Shares of RITR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Reitar Logtech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Reitar Logtech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reitar Logtech presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reitar Logtech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Reitar Logtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000.
About Reitar Logtech
Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works.
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