Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

Reitar Logtech Stock Performance

Shares of RITR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Reitar Logtech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Reitar Logtech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reitar Logtech presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reitar Logtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Reitar Logtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

About Reitar Logtech

(Get Free Report)

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works.

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