Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,288,992 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 26th total of 8,035,260 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,774,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE AMRZ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

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Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amrize’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In related news, insider Mario Gross bought 3,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $176,928.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. This represents a 11.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,983.40. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,834 shares of company stock worth $4,511,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Amrize

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Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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