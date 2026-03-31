Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,760,126 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 26th total of 2,212,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,165,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL traded up $13.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.82. 899,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $332.20.

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Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

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Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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