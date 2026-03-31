Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,608,472 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 26th total of 11,551,972 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,959,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 176,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,274,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BDN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 3,569,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,843. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.36). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.20% and a negative net margin of 36.79%.The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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