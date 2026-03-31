Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Releases Earnings Results

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 25,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lixte Biotechnology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on selectively targeting key enzymes and pathways involved in DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation, with the goal of creating novel oncology drugs that improve patient outcomes with manageable safety profiles.

Lixte’s lead programs include selective inhibitors of cell cycle checkpoints and related targets, designed to potentiate the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapies and overcome resistance mechanisms.

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