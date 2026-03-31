Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) versus The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Head to Head Survey

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 11.56% 34.92% 11.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The Coretec Group and Rockwell Automation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $8.34 billion 4.83 $869.00 million $8.74 41.01

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Coretec Group and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation 0 11 9 2 2.59

Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $412.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Rockwell Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats The Coretec Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

(Get Free Report)

The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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