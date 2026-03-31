Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rises By 19.1%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,402 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 33,915 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. Wall Street Zen downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, KVH Industries has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KVHI

KVH Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Insider Transactions at KVH Industries

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 102,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,212. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,800. This represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.