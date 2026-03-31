Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.
Onfolio Trading Down 1.1%
NASDAQ ONFO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Onfolio has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Onfolio Company Profile
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
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