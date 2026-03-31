Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

Onfolio Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ONFO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Onfolio has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Onfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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