TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 91.40%.

Here are the key takeaways from TOMI Environmental Solutions’ conference call:

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The company highlighted commercial momentum with the SteraMist Integrated System achieving its first commercial installs (four by year-end), a signed $500,000 purchase contract with a global biopharma, adoption by a commercial-scale cell & gene therapy manufacturer, growing OEM partnerships (PBSC, Esco, Steelco), and a stated opportunity pipeline of $16M for integrations and $20M for SteraMist iHP.

purchase contract with a global biopharma, adoption by a commercial-scale cell & gene therapy manufacturer, growing OEM partnerships (PBSC, Esco, Steelco), and a stated opportunity pipeline of for integrations and for SteraMist iHP. Management emphasized a strategic shift toward recurring revenue—open order models and service offerings—with support services backlog up 16% and BIT Solution backlog up 24% in Q1 2026 versus year-ago, and management projects meaningful revenue contribution from a small set of customers in 2026.

Regulatory and market expansion progress includes HSE/BPR approvals in the U.K. and the Netherlands, engagement on food-safety applications after FDA approval of hydrogen peroxide as a food additive, ongoing EPA label submissions (Dash 4/Dash 5), and new ag/biosecurity validation such as a USDA study on BIT efficacy.

Operational improvements were highlighted: gross margin improved to ~55% (from 46%), operating expenses declined ~10% year-over-year, net loss narrowed to $3.7M , and operating cash use fell, which management says reflects better unit economics as the business shifts to higher-margin solutions and services.

, and operating cash use fell, which management says reflects better unit economics as the business shifts to higher-margin solutions and services. Liquidity remains a material risk—year-end cash was only $88,000 with ~$1M working capital; the company relied on a $535,000 convertible note, a small draw on a $20M equity line, an S-3 shelf, and advisors to explore financing to address capacity and scaling needs.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 7.4%

TOMZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 94,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

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TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

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TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc is a provider of infection prevention and control technologies, specializing in advanced decontamination and disinfection solutions. The company develops and manufactures a range of proprietary products, including electrostatic sprayers, thermal foggers, vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems and mobile decontamination chambers. These technologies are designed to deliver broad-spectrum pathogen kill and odor elimination in both occupied and unoccupied spaces.

In addition to its equipment offerings, TOMI provides chemical disinfectants and surface coatings formulated to meet regulatory standards for hospital?grade efficacy.

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