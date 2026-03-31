Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,135 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 26th total of 11,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 15,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The company has a market cap of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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