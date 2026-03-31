MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 90,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,211. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MIRA. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 136,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

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