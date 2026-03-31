MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRAGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 90,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,211. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MIRA. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 136,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

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Earnings History for MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)

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