Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,120 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 26th total of 4,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,756 shares in the company, valued at $244,145. This trade represents a 12.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 92,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathfinder Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.