Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,632,580 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 26th total of 3,157,097 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,449,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. 4,125,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,271. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

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Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 145,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000.

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The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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