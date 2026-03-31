PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.66. 2,258,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

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PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

PVH News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — PVH reported $3.82 EPS vs. $3.30 consensus and revenue +5.6% YoY; management said results beat guidance and operating margin improved. This is the main driver of the stock lift. Press Release

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — PVH reported $3.82 EPS vs. $3.30 consensus and revenue +5.6% YoY; management said results beat guidance and operating margin improved. This is the main driver of the stock lift. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook & commentary — PVH said it finished the year strongly and provided a 2026 outlook that investors interpreted as constructive, reinforcing the EPS/revenue beat. Business Wire

2026 outlook & commentary — PVH said it finished the year strongly and provided a 2026 outlook that investors interpreted as constructive, reinforcing the EPS/revenue beat. Positive Sentiment: Brand/marketing boost — Tommy Hilfiger named Travis Kelce global brand ambassador, a high?profile marketing move that could help U.S. awareness and demand for a core brand. Announcement

Brand/marketing boost — Tommy Hilfiger named Travis Kelce global brand ambassador, a high?profile marketing move that could help U.S. awareness and demand for a core brand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and metric deep dives — Coverage from Zacks and Benzinga highlights analyst revisions and detailed metric comparisons; helpful for investors but largely interpretative rather than breaking. Zacks analysis Benzinga

Analyst and metric deep dives — Coverage from Zacks and Benzinga highlights analyst revisions and detailed metric comparisons; helpful for investors but largely interpretative rather than breaking. Neutral Sentiment: Mainstream coverage — Investing.com and CNN pages flagged the earnings event; useful for broader investor awareness but no new financial detail. Investing.com CNN

Mainstream coverage — Investing.com and CNN pages flagged the earnings event; useful for broader investor awareness but no new financial detail. Negative Sentiment: GAAP vs. non?GAAP confusion and reported one?offs — A third?party report highlighted a GAAP net loss and negative diluted EPS (and rising liabilities/cash flow weakness) that could concern value investors focused on GAAP results and balance?sheet trends. If investors read the GAAP figures as material, that could cap the rally. QuiverQuant

GAAP vs. non?GAAP confusion and reported one?offs — A third?party report highlighted a GAAP net loss and negative diluted EPS (and rising liabilities/cash flow weakness) that could concern value investors focused on GAAP results and balance?sheet trends. If investors read the GAAP figures as material, that could cap the rally. Negative Sentiment: Technical/resistance context — PVH remains below its 200?day moving average and some large institutional holders trimmed positions last quarter, which could limit upside until confirmed by sustained follow?through. No link

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 70,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

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