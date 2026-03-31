Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS) Short Interest Update

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,037 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 26th total of 1,683 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Acquisition Company II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the first quarter valued at about $3,624,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JACS remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

About Jackson Acquisition Company II

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank?check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle?market private equity and venture capital. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long?term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

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