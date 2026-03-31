NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 195,290 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average daily volume of 134,466 call options.

Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $79,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 75,520,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nomura raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

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