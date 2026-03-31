Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,769 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 58,561 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRW. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on STRW

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of STRW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 38,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,163. Strawberry Fields REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts anticipate that Strawberry Fields REIT will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

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