EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 131,185 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 26th total of 111,324 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 237.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

EVI Industries Stock Down 0.1%

EVI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 13,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,422. The company has a market cap of $264.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.72%.

About EVI Industries

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EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.

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