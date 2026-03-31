Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Short Interest Update

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,706,890 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 26th total of 4,417,712 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,566,483 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Veralto Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.28. 2,847,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03.

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Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth $6,708,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veralto by 1,579.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Veralto by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

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Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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