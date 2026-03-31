FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 19.55%.

FitLife Brands Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FTLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 16,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.41.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FitLife Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

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About FitLife Brands

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FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

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