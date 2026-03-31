KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,874,540 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 26th total of 8,819,129 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,397,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.2%

KKR stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. 8,069,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,950. This trade represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 94.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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