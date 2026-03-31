National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,416,125 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 1,138,630 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

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National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $99.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised National Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Steinmetz acquired 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Bank by 336.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,876 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in National Bank by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Bank by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,240,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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