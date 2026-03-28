Short Interest in Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Declines By 36.6%

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,683 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the February 26th total of 72,068 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grande Group Trading Down 8.1%

NASDAQ:GRAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 121,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Grande Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grande Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Grande Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Grande Group Company Profile

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia. Grande Capital is a licensed corporation under the SFO to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong.

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