Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,218 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 26th total of 6,334 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of 230.33 and a beta of 0.51. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a China?based technology company specializing in mobile messaging and big data analytics. The company provides a one?stop platform for developers and enterprises to integrate push notification services, in?app messaging, and real?time event tracking through a lightweight software development kit (SDK). Aurora Mobile’s platform is designed to help app publishers and brands enhance user engagement, retention and monetization by delivering timely and personalized content across mobile and web channels.

The company’s core offerings include smart push notifications, targeted messaging, user behavior analytics and data?driven marketing tools.

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