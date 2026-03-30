Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 30th

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Astrotech, Bullfrog AI, PMGC, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, and urban-gro are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or fund. They often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility and liquidity risk compared with large-cap stocks, making them better suited to investors with longer time horizons and higher risk tolerance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)
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Astrotech (ASTC)
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Bullfrog AI (BFRG)
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
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PMGC (ELAB)
Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc.
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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)
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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
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urban-gro (UGRO)
urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
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