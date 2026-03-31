uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded uniQure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

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uniQure Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. uniQure has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after buying an additional 1,705,556 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,506,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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