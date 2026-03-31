Head-To-Head Review: PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and PTL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $430.42 million 0.44 -$33.45 million ($1.22) -5.56 PTL $98.13 million 29.49 -$4.98 million N/A N/A

Profitability

PTL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and PTL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -7.77% 1.22% 0.80% PTL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and PTL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 PTL 1 0 0 0 1.00

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.24%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than PTL.

Volatility and Risk

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTL has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats PTL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

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Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About PTL

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PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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