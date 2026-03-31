Comparing Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) & Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Zhibao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 4 3 1 0 1.63 Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kemper currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.83%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $4.79 billion 0.38 $143.30 million $2.19 13.96 Zhibao Technology $38.66 million 0.64 -$8.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kemper and Zhibao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 2.99% 8.02% 1.80% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kemper has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kemper beats Zhibao Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

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Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Zhibao Technology

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Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

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