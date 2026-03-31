Royal Gold Investor Day: 2026 guidance, 17% five-year growth outlook after $5B deal wave

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) used its 2026 Investor Day to reiterate its strategy as a precious metals streaming and royalty company, outline 2026 guidance and a new five-year outlook, and discuss how a wave of 2025 transactions reshaped the portfolio.

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Management highlights strategy and positioning

President and CEO Bill Heissenbuttel opened by emphasizing that Royal Gold’s strategy “hasn’t changed,” describing the company as focused on providing exposure to precious metals—gold in particular—through “passive investing in mining properties that produce those metals.” He said the model offers upside to metal prices without the operating and capital cost exposure faced by mining companies, and argued it can act as “an investment through all cycles.”

Heissenbuttel highlighted Royal Gold’s long history of dividend growth, noting that the company has a 25-year record of annual dividend increases and is the only precious metals company in the. He also pointed to limited equity issuance, saying the shares issued for the Sandstorm acquisition were the first issued since 2012.

On the gold market, Heissenbuttel said he remains positive on the metal, citing factors such as central bank demand, including that “China has now bought gold for 16 straight months,” and continued growth in U.S. external debt. He also said the company has seen increased generalist investor interest in its stock over the past year.

2025 acquisition activity and portfolio streamlining

Jason Heins, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, described 2025 as “transformative,” citing more than $5 billion of transactions. He said the acquisitions increased scale, extended portfolio duration, and improved the growth outlook while increasing diversification across producing, development, and exploration-stage assets.

Heins said the plan of arrangement to acquire Sandstorm and Horizon increased production and cash flow and added development assets, and he said some assets have progressed “sooner than we originally forecast.” He also highlighted two major asset transactions: a $1 billion gold stream on First Quantum’s Kansanshi mine in Zambia and a gold stream and royalty transaction on Solaris Resources’ Warintza project in Ecuador.

To simplify post-acquisition holdings, Heins said Royal Gold has:

Collapsed the Horizon structure, “bringing back together the Antamina royalty and the Hod Maden interests.”

Divested more than $200 million of mostly illiquid equity positions.

of mostly illiquid equity positions. Restructured investments tied to Bear Creek Mining into additional royalties over Corani, which Heins called “one of the largest undeveloped, fully permitted silver assets in the world.”

Heins also pointed to development updates across acquired and existing assets, including first concentrate production at Platreef, progress at Mara in Argentina, commercial production at Kansanshi S3, and expansion activity at Khoemacau.

2026 guidance and new five-year outlook

Martin Raffield, Senior Vice President of Operations, said 2026 is expected to be a “year of strong growth,” describing it as broad-based “across metals, across assets, and across operators.” Key guidance items he highlighted included:

Expected 2026 revenue mix of about 90% from precious metals, with about 80% of sales from gold.

from precious metals, with about of sales from gold. A higher expected effective royalty rate at Cortez in 2026 of 3.5%–4% , up from 2.6% in 2025, primarily due to increased production expected from the Crossroads open pit.

in 2026 of , up from in 2025, primarily due to increased production expected from the open pit. The first full year of deliveries from Kansanshi and the first full year of revenue from the Sandstorm-Horizon interests.

and the first full year of revenue from the interests. The first full year of production from Back River and Platreef, which Raffield said are expected to grow into more meaningful contributors over time.

Raffield also flagged a headwind at Pueblo Viejo, saying silver recovery is expected to remain below the level required for delivery of deferred silver ounces in 2026 “and for the foreseeable future.”

In addition, he said the company expects to receive 11,000 ounces of deferred gold consideration from Centerra in the second half of 2026 tied to the Mount Milligan cost support agreement, noting the gold “will not be accounted towards our GEO revenue.”

For the first time, Raffield presented a five-year outlook, saying that at constant prices and using midpoints, Royal Gold expects approximately 17% revenue growth from 2026 through the next five years. He cited expected contributions from projects including La India (targeting first production at the end of 2026), Robertson (expected first production in 2027), Hod Maden royalty (expected in 2028), Great Bear (targeting first production around end of 2029), and Warintza (first production in 2030), along with expansions at Kansanshi and Platreef.

Raffield said the five-year outlook does not include contributions from Royal Gold’s Hod Maden JV interest, as the company intends to restructure that interest into a form consistent with its business model.

Capital allocation, balance sheet, and deal environment

Paul Libner, CFO, outlined a capital allocation framework built on three pillars: investing in accretive growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity, and returning capital to shareholders. He said Royal Gold prioritizes non-dilutive capital, uses debt “strategically and conservatively,” and remains committed to a growing dividend.

Libner said the company increased its revolving credit facility to $1.4 billion from $1.0 billion in the third quarter of last year. He added that since closing the Sandstorm transaction, Royal Gold repaid $625 million on the revolver, leaving $600 million outstanding and $800 million available. At current metal prices and absent major acquisitions, he said he expects the revolver to be repaid in late Q4 or early Q1 of 2027, “about 2 quarters ahead” of expectations at the time of the Sandstorm close.

Dan Breeze, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, said the streaming and royalty transaction market is “lumpy” but has trended larger over time. He noted 2025 was a record year for the sector and said 2026 was already a record year for standalone stream and royalty deals, based on the company’s industry data. Breeze said Royal Gold evaluates opportunities through a “three Ps” framework—people, projects, and place—and typically reviews up to about 100 opportunities annually while transacting on only one or two.

Investor base and valuation comments

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development, said Royal Gold is the only U.S.-domiciled company in its sector, which he said expands the potential shareholder base for funds with U.S.-only mandates. He also said about 85% of the shareholder register is institutional, that the stock is included in about 250 equity indices, and that about 38% of shares are held by index funds.

Baker said the company is not in the S&P 500, but was “just included in the Bloomberg 500.” He added that Royal Gold meets all S&P 500 requirements except market capitalization and noted inclusion also involves a subjective committee process. Both Baker and Heissenbuttel said management sees the shares trading at a discount relative to peers and positioned the Investor Day disclosures as part of an effort to close what they described as a disconnect between intrinsic value and market valuation.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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