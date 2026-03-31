Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of POET Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:POET)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POETGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 50,969 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 30,248 call options.

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 12,583,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $784.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.36. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, POET Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POET Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the third quarter worth about $105,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 95.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

Further Reading

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