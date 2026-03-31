ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,779 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 26th total of 51,801 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNWWW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,547. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

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About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Pte. Ltd. is one of India’s leading independent renewable energy companies, focusing on the development, construction and operation of clean power assets. The company’s core activities include the generation of electricity from utility-scale solar and onshore wind facilities, as well as the deployment of energy storage solutions to enhance grid stability and reliability. ReNew Energy Global also offers comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services along with operations and maintenance (O&M) support across its project portfolio.

Founded in 2011, ReNew Energy Global has built a diversified portfolio of power generation assets with an operational capacity exceeding 5 gigawatts.

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