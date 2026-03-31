Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 13.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.7580. 40,493,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 29,529,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

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Positive Sentiment: Q4 profit surge and margin strength — Coeur reported a very large jump in quarterly profit (Zacks reports Q4 net of ~$215M, up ~468%), citing higher gold/silver prices and better mine performance. That boosts cash flow, margins and optionality for M&A or shareholder returns, and is a clear fundamental driver for the rally. Article Title

Q4 profit surge and margin strength — Coeur reported a very large jump in quarterly profit (Zacks reports Q4 net of ~$215M, up ~468%), citing higher gold/silver prices and better mine performance. That boosts cash flow, margins and optionality for M&A or shareholder returns, and is a clear fundamental driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio-building acquisition and upgrade — Reporting indicates Coeur strengthened its gold portfolio via a recent acquisition and received an upgrade, which supports growth prospects and investor confidence. M&A that increases reserves or lowers costs is market-positive. Article Title

Portfolio-building acquisition and upgrade — Reporting indicates Coeur strengthened its gold portfolio via a recent acquisition and received an upgrade, which supports growth prospects and investor confidence. M&A that increases reserves or lowers costs is market-positive. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative that the pullback is overdone — A Seeking Alpha analysis argues the prior correction was excessive, highlighting recovery upside if metals prices and operational momentum persist. This type of bullish commentary can amplify investor buying. Article Title

Market narrative that the pullback is overdone — A Seeking Alpha analysis argues the prior correction was excessive, highlighting recovery upside if metals prices and operational momentum persist. This type of bullish commentary can amplify investor buying. Positive Sentiment: Value stock recognition — InsiderMonkey lists CDE among cheap/value picks with a low forward P/E (~7.2), which attracts value-oriented investors seeking leverage to metals prices. Article Title

Value stock recognition — InsiderMonkey lists CDE among cheap/value picks with a low forward P/E (~7.2), which attracts value-oriented investors seeking leverage to metals prices. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive — Coverage summary shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” from brokerages, supporting demand from institutional and retail investors. Article Title

Analyst consensus remains constructive — Coverage summary shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” from brokerages, supporting demand from institutional and retail investors. Neutral Sentiment: Industry hiring at a different miner — Blossom Gold announced an IR hire; this is industry-related noise but not material to Coeur’s fundamentals. Article Title

Industry hiring at a different miner — Blossom Gold announced an IR hire; this is industry-related noise but not material to Coeur’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Peer comparison favors First Majestic — Recent write-ups (Yahoo/Zacks) argue First Majestic offers stronger production growth and momentum than Coeur, which could reallocate investor preference within the gold/mining sector and apply relative-performance pressure on CDE. Article Title Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Up Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Ketron Financial acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

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Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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