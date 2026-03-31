Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.82 and last traded at $94.62. Approximately 2,793,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,493,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Roku Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $310,602.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,779.92. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $1,413,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,386.45. This represents a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock worth $21,433,878. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

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Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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