NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.8280. Approximately 19,288,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,601,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. Barclays cut their price target on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.6%

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 463,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $6,098,273.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,936,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,164,606.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after buying an additional 6,227,747 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after buying an additional 2,361,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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