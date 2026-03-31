USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.1350. Approximately 13,186,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 19,330,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on USAR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco purchased 1,300 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $29,380. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. This represents a 13.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,283,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 1,461,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the third quarter worth approximately $3,832,000.

About USA Rare Earth

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USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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