Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.41 and last traded at $69.30. Approximately 35,573,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 29,484,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,268 shares of company stock worth $54,409,454. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,449,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,612,000 after acquiring an additional 129,095 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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