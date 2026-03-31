Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $578.64 and last traded at $577.1030. Approximately 94,010,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 65,859,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.28.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional options flow and hedging activity has been prominent around QQQ, which can amplify intraday moves and produce fast rebounds as traders build strangles/hedges and dealers delta-hedge into the ETF. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Positive Sentiment: Buy-the-dip narratives from analysts and retail outlets are drawing inflows into QQQ as many see the pullback as a buying opportunity for the Nasdaq-heavy ETF. That demand supports short-term rallies. Is QQQ Still Worth Buying After the Market’s Recent Slide?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad ETF flows are mixed across U.S. equities today — some passive and active funds are rotating — so QQQ’s move may be partly idiosyncratic and partly macro-driven. Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Mixed After Midday
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-market commentary and daily ETF updates signaled modest resilience heading into the session, which can help kickstart intraday buying even amid broader uncertainty. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/30/2026
- Negative Sentiment: The Nasdaq and QQQ are in correction territory (roughly 10% off recent highs) and volatility measures have spiked — a backdrop that can trigger sustained selling or quick reversals if risk-off pressure resumes. The Nasdaq Is Officially in a Correction. Here’s What Investors Should Do, According to History.
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical risks (Strait of Hormuz / U.S.-Iran tensions) and an oil spike raise recession and risk-premium concerns that can weigh on growth/tech exposure in QQQ. Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Negative Sentiment: Technically, QQQ remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, signaling the ETF is still in a corrective phase and that rallies could be tactical rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $604.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.63.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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