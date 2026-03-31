QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Short Interest Update

QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,013,043 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 26th total of 854,972 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

QVC Group Price Performance

Shares of QVCGA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 124,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. QVC Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.79.

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Institutional Trading of QVC Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in QVC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in QVC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in QVC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QVC Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QVC Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on QVCGA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QVC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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QVC Group Company Profile

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QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.

The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.

Further Reading

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