Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.84 and last traded at $213.66. Approximately 11,528,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,993,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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