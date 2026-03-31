Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,307,169 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 26th total of 3,296,703 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,446,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $156.94 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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