Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNR) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,390 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 26th total of 4,490 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Future Vision II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FVNNR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,127. Future Vision II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future Vision II Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Further Reading

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