SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 484,086 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 26th total of 372,553 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 180,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,865. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
Further Reading
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