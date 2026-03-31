SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 484,086 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 26th total of 372,553 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 180,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,865. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYCH. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

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